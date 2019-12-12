Snow fell in some areas of Derbyshire overnight and more could be on the way

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Derbyshire as snow had arrived for the first time in some parts of the region.

On early Thursday morning (December 12) Buxton, the hills of the Peak District and some parts of East Derbyshire were blanketed in light snow.

Although the Met Office has only predicted rain for the region, weather expert says snow remains in the forecast this weekend.

Derby-based weather expert Robert Shaw said it is "very likely to snow" based on two Fax charts, one for midnight Saturday and the second on midday Sunday, which he obtained from the Met office.

"The first one shows the expected shortwave low crossing central areas of the UK. The dotted blue line is known as the "528 DAM” line, a contour of air thickness which is the magic point at which precipitation below that figure, frequently delivers it as snow.

"That chart shows that the cold air has swept in from the north via the near west (as the blue wind arrows show) and is crossing northern UK.

"The northern flank of that shortwave system is clearly falling within the bounds of the 528DAM line, therefore it's very likely to snow.

"The second frame for midday Sunday shows the strong breeze being northwesterly, the 528 DAM line has spread further south too, besides a couple of features that will bring snow, we should get showers, and they are likely to contain sleet and snow," he said.

However, he said that the snow is unlikely to settle for long, if at all.

"Very little chance of a proper dumping although the higher ground you are on, the more likely you are to see lying snow." he said.