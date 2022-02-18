Storm Eunice: Shocking images show 'near death' experience as lorry blown on to car on A6 near Buxton

The incident happened this afternoon as Storm Eunice hit the High Peak.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured but police have released the pictures in a bid to encourage people to heed the warnings to stay at home during storms.

In a tweet, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Time to heed the warnings about Storm Eunice and stay at home.

Police have released images showing this 'near death' experience for the occupants of this car on the A6 near Buxton today. Photo - Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

“Through no fault of their own, the occupants of this car had a near death experience when a lorry blew over on top of them on the A6 at Dove Holes.

“Amazingly only minor injuries, dog ok too.”

An amber weather warning for the High Peak has been issued by the Met Office and is in force until 9pm tonight.

Photo - Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit