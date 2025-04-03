Record breaking sunny March as Buxton enjoyed 177 hours of sunshine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures show Buxton enjoyed more than 177 hours of sunshine in March making it the sunniest March on record for more than 150 years.

Last month, March 2025, was sunny and dry but not particularly warm says Buxton’s weather man Michael Hilton.

Michael, from buxtonweathewr.co.uk, has been collating data for a quarter of a century.

He said: “What a lovely, sunny – and remarkably dry month March was.

Michael Hilton at Buxton Weather Station with the rain guage. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We enjoyed more than 177 hours of sunshine in Buxton through March.

“Looking back on my own 25 years of records and through The Met Office Buxton Slopes 150 years or weather figures, that is the sunniest March on record.

“The previous best was March 1929 when Buxton people enjoyed 163 hours of sunshine.” He also says the town was very dry and had just 24mm or less than one inch of rain compared against average March rainfall which is nearer 100mm or four inches.

Micheal said: “We had a little less than this in March 2011 but since 1870 there have only been four months with rainfall less than the month of March.

However, he says the temperatures were nothing to write home about’.

“Remember it was March and a cool easterly wind was often present.

“Nevertheless the average temperature for the month was 6.65°C – that was the second warmest month in my own 25 years of records – March 2016 was slightly warmer at 7.34°C.”

Looking ahead to the future spring months Micheal says people in Buxton and the surrounding High Peak can expect early April to follow the current pattern with high pressure dominating much of our weather.

He said: “An upheaval in the stratosphere over the Arctic this month has caused the jet stream to change its normal path around the earth- it has now looped around the UK, creating and maintaining the high-pressure system.

“And so the outlook for April is for high pressure to give a good deal more dry, sunny and possibly warm weather.”

To stay up to date with all the Buxton weather recordings and data please visit Michael’s page at www.buxtonweather.co.uk