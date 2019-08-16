Rain and strong winds expected to hit Derbyshire tonight

Rain and strong winds will hit Derbyshire later tonight, according to the Met Office.

This morning will be dry start but become cloudy, with strengthening winds and outbreaks of rain spreading east through the morning. Some drier intervals possible, before rain turns more persistent during the afternoon, with some heavy bursts likely. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Tonight, rain and strong winds are expected. Turning mostly dry, with clear spells, although the chance of isolated showers by dawn. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

