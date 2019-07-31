One flood warning and 18 flood alerts in place in Derbyshire as further heavy rain forecast

A flood warning is in place for the River Wye at Litton Mill near Tideswell.

The Government warning means flooding is expected and immediate action is required - and comes as the Met Office forecasts more heavy rain and thunderstorms in Derbyshire.

Take care out there.

There are also 18 flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible and people should be prepared - in place for Derbyshire. You can see a list of them here.

The flood warning for the River Wye at Litton Mill states: "River levels are high but steady at the Buxton river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible this afternoon.

"Areas most at risk are Litton Mill and the A6 at Buxton.

"Further heavy rainfall is forecasted this afternoon.

"We expect river levels to remain high until this evening.

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."