Motorist rescued after crash in the snow thanks High Peak emergency services

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:28 GMT
Buxton Mountain Rescue, fire service and ambulance crews were kept busy with ‘multiple incidents’ as drivers tried to drive in the snow.

Yesterday, Thursday November, 22 emergency crews were called to a multiple vehicle incident on The Street, heading into and out of The Goyt Valley.

This was one of ‘multiple incidents’ Buxton Mountain Rescue were called to assist at.

A spokesperson for BMRT said: “Thankfully all involved walked away.”

Motorist rescued after crash in snow thanks High Peak emergency services. Photo Buxton Mountain Rescue TeamMotorist rescued after crash in snow thanks High Peak emergency services. Photo Buxton Mountain Rescue Team
Motorist rescued after crash in snow thanks High Peak emergency services. Photo Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

Commenting on the mountain rescue Facebook page Stefan Gold, said: “I was one of those rescued by fire/ambulance and mountain Rescue.

“Many thanks to all but a special thanks to James the paramedic and Kieran and Kelly from mountain rescue. “What fantastic teamwork.”

As the bad weather continued over night the A54 Cat and Fiddle, the A53 Axe Edge (Buxton to Leek) and the A6024 Holme Moss (Crowden to Holmfirth) were all closed by Derbyshire County Council.

This morning the A54 and the A53 remained closed.

BMRT say they attended multiple call outs to assist emergency services in the snow. Photo BMRTBMRT say they attended multiple call outs to assist emergency services in the snow. Photo BMRT
BMRT say they attended multiple call outs to assist emergency services in the snow. Photo BMRT

Speaking this morning a DCC spokesperson said: “The area from Buxton to Newhaven has been worst hit by snow conditions and our gritters have been out ploughing overnight to keep main routes open.

“We began gritting all primary routes again across the county from 4am and this work is continuing.

“We'll also be calling out our farmer contractors to plough side roads in areas where snow clearance is most needed.

“Take care if you're out travelling on the roads this morning. We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.”

