Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buxton Mountain Rescue, fire service and ambulance crews were kept busy with ‘multiple incidents’ as drivers tried to drive in the snow.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Thursday November, 22 emergency crews were called to a multiple vehicle incident on The Street, heading into and out of The Goyt Valley.

This was one of ‘multiple incidents’ Buxton Mountain Rescue were called to assist at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for BMRT said: “Thankfully all involved walked away.”

Motorist rescued after crash in snow thanks High Peak emergency services. Photo Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

Commenting on the mountain rescue Facebook page Stefan Gold, said: “I was one of those rescued by fire/ambulance and mountain Rescue.

“Many thanks to all but a special thanks to James the paramedic and Kieran and Kelly from mountain rescue. “What fantastic teamwork.”

As the bad weather continued over night the A54 Cat and Fiddle, the A53 Axe Edge (Buxton to Leek) and the A6024 Holme Moss (Crowden to Holmfirth) were all closed by Derbyshire County Council.

This morning the A54 and the A53 remained closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BMRT say they attended multiple call outs to assist emergency services in the snow. Photo BMRT

Speaking this morning a DCC spokesperson said: “The area from Buxton to Newhaven has been worst hit by snow conditions and our gritters have been out ploughing overnight to keep main routes open.

“We began gritting all primary routes again across the county from 4am and this work is continuing.

“We'll also be calling out our farmer contractors to plough side roads in areas where snow clearance is most needed.

“Take care if you're out travelling on the roads this morning. We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.”