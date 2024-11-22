Motorist rescued after crash in the snow thanks High Peak emergency services
Yesterday, Thursday November, 22 emergency crews were called to a multiple vehicle incident on The Street, heading into and out of The Goyt Valley.
This was one of ‘multiple incidents’ Buxton Mountain Rescue were called to assist at.
A spokesperson for BMRT said: “Thankfully all involved walked away.”
Commenting on the mountain rescue Facebook page Stefan Gold, said: “I was one of those rescued by fire/ambulance and mountain Rescue.
“Many thanks to all but a special thanks to James the paramedic and Kieran and Kelly from mountain rescue. “What fantastic teamwork.”
As the bad weather continued over night the A54 Cat and Fiddle, the A53 Axe Edge (Buxton to Leek) and the A6024 Holme Moss (Crowden to Holmfirth) were all closed by Derbyshire County Council.
This morning the A54 and the A53 remained closed.
Speaking this morning a DCC spokesperson said: “The area from Buxton to Newhaven has been worst hit by snow conditions and our gritters have been out ploughing overnight to keep main routes open.
“We began gritting all primary routes again across the county from 4am and this work is continuing.
“We'll also be calling out our farmer contractors to plough side roads in areas where snow clearance is most needed.
“Take care if you're out travelling on the roads this morning. We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.”
