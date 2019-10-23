More heavy rain and floods predicted for Derbyshire as Met Office continue with yellow warning

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain in Derbyshire.

Heavy rain beginning on Friday is expected to continue into Saturday which may bring transport disruption and flooding.

Yellow warning of rain.

Rain is expected to arrive across parts of the UK during Friday and become heavy and persistent, this is especially true for high ground exposed to the strong southwesterly wind. There remains some uncertainty to the locations likely to see the highest rainfall totals. This rain is expected to continue falling in similar areas for around 24 hours. As such during this period 40-60 mm of rain is likely, with perhaps as much as 100 mm over higher ground.