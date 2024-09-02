Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Derbyshire – with thunderstorms set to hit county
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm across Derbyshire, active for 24 hours today (Monday, September 2).
Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms were expected to arrive overnight, and are likely to continue to impact parts of the UK throughout the day. The focus for thunderstorms is expected to gradually move east later in the day.
A Met Office spokesperson said that the extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain, and whilst many places will be missed, some places may see 30 to 40mm of rainfall in less than an hour – and potentially over 60-80mm. Frequent lightning strikes and hail will also pose hazards.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur, and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
