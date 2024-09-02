Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire residents have been warned by the Met Office to brace for thunderstorms today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm across Derbyshire, active for 24 hours today (Monday, September 2).

Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms were expected to arrive overnight, and are likely to continue to impact parts of the UK throughout the day. The focus for thunderstorms is expected to gradually move east later in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office spokesperson said that the extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain, and whilst many places will be missed, some places may see 30 to 40mm of rainfall in less than an hour – and potentially over 60-80mm. Frequent lightning strikes and hail will also pose hazards.

The Met Office has warned that Derbyshire could face thunderstorms today.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur, and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.