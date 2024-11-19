Main roads across Derbyshire reopen after county hit by snow

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “There was an earlier points failure at Dore Station Junction. This is between Sheffield and Stockport and is disrupting our trains on the Norwich/Nottingham/Liverpool Lime Street route and also between Chesterfield and Sheffield affecting our services between London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield.

“Network Rail found and fixed the fault. Trains running through the area between Sheffield and Stockport are now able to run in both directions.At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 2 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 09:30,

“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.We have arranged for you to use your tickets to travel on other operators services between Sheffield/Manchester/Liverpool in both directions, this will add up to 60 minutes to your journey time.

“Don’t worry about your ticket, we have already made arrangements with other train companies for you to travel with your original ticket and you shouldn't have to pay any more. If you need advice on how to complete your journey please speak to a member of our station staff, use the help points or you can contact us on X (formerly Twitter) @EastMidRailway or on Facebook (East Midlands Railway). You can also call our team on 03457125 678 option 4.