Derbyshire Police advice | Derbyshire Police

Derbyshire Police have issued the following advice for drivers on the roads this morning:

“We've all seen a poor motorist sliding along after a sudden cold spell, with even the most experienced of drivers getting caught out in the challenging conditions that snow and ice can present for road users.

“!or some new drivers, this may be your first winter as a car owner. If it is, it’s important to adapt your driving to the conditions of the road.

“If you drive a manual vehicle, pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch to avoid wheel-spin. You should also accelerate gently, use low revs, and change up to a higher gear as quickly as possible. Approach corners steadily, in as low a gear as possible and don’t touch the clutch unless it’s necessary, steer smoothly and avoid braking on bends.

“If you drive an automatic car our advice is similar. Drive slowly and anticipate corners and hills so that you can drop and raise your speed gradually. If you have a newer model of automatic car, check if you have a ‘snow mode’ or ‘winter driving mode’. You won’t be able to use engine braking in an automatic car, so it’s vital to reduce speed and brake gently.”

All drivers should also:

Leave extra time before setting off on a journey to thoroughly defrost your vehicles, ensuring your windscreens and lights are completely clear, and to give yourself time to allow for slower driving conditions.

Drive slowly and maintain safe stopping distances – in bad weather it can take ten times longer to come to a stop.

Give more warning than usual to other drivers when turning, stopping or changing lane.

If you happen to skid, steer gently into it and try not to brake or accelerate until you’re back in control.

When driving uphill leave plenty of room in front or wait until it is clear so that you can maintain a constant speed.

Check your tyres to ensure they have the legal tread required, tyres with less tread are more likely to lose grip with the road.

Plan your route before leaving, check for delays and road closures and pack essentials in your car.