Live updates: Roads and schools closed as snow hits Derbyshire
Derbyshire County Council said its gritters were ploughing main roads and laying down grit in the High Peak last night but a number of roads are closed due to snow this morning.
These include the A6024 Holme Moss (Crowden to Holmfirth) and the A54 and A537 Cat and Fiddle.
Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their travel plans this morning.
A number of schools are also closed this morning. They include
- South Darley C.E. Primary School, which said: “We will be closed today due to the bad weather conditions and difficulties getting to school.”
- Brackenfield
- Coppice Primary & Nursery School which is closed due to a combination of the bad weather and limited heating within the building
- Queen Elizabeths Grammar School, Ashbourne which is closed due to overnight snow and unsafe travel conditions
More on the situation on the roads as we get them.
More school closures
More school closures have been confirmed:
Tibshelf Community School.
Parkside Community School.
Outwood Academy Newbold.
Outwood Academy Hasland Hall.
Brookfield Community School is open today.
Fallen tree
Traffic monitoring site INRIX say there are reports of heavy traffic in Ilkeston due to a fallen tree on A609 Derby Road near Kniveton Park (Straw's Bridge).
School closures
Two further school closures have been announced this morning:
Lady Manners School, Bakewell.
St Mary’s Catholic High School. A spokesperson said: “Our school buses are unable to safely operate this morning. Therefore, St. Mary's will be closed today.”
Latest school closures
More schools have announced they will not be opening today. The latest include:
- Sawley Infant & Nursery School Sawley Junior School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:36)School closed due to bad weather / lack of staff able to travelsafely.
- Aldercar Infant and Nursery School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:32)Due to weather conditions and for the safety of all, school and nursery will be closed today.
- Ambergate Primary School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:32)Duetothecurrentweatherconditions,wehavemadethedifficultdecisiontocloseschooltoday.Thesafetyoffamiliesandstafftryingtogettoschoolisourpriority.
- Flagg Nursery School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:26)Flagg Nursery School will be closed today due to untreated roads and snow likely turning to ice on the roads.Thank you.Mrs Sarah BrownHeadteacherFlagg Nursery SchoolMain RoadFlaggDerbyshireSK17 9QT01298 85208www.flagg.derbyshire.sch.uk
- Woodthorpe Primary School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:26)School closed due to snow
- Corfield C of E Infant School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:13)School closed today, Tuesday 19thNovember, due to bad weather and school meal delivery unavailable.
- Osmaston CE Primary School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:11)School closed Tuesday 19thNovember 2024.
- St Giles CE Primary, Killamarsh (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:08)Delayed start to 10am because of snow.
- ANTHONY GELL SCHOOL (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:07)Due to adverse weather conditions overnight, the school site is closed. Students will move to online and remote learning. School Site will be prepared over the course of the day to ensure safe opening tomorrow (Wednesday 20thNovember). This decision was made with staff and student safety in mind, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
- Speedwell Infant School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:03)Speedwell Infant School will be closed today due to the bad weather.
- South Darley C.E. Primary School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 06:59)We will be closed today due to the bad weather conditions and difficulties getting to school.
- School closure (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 06:40)Brackenfield S
- Coppice Primary & Nursery School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 06:23)School will be closed today due to a combination of the bad weather and limited heating within the building.End Message
- Queen Elizabeths Grammar School, Ashbourne (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 06:13)Due to heavy overnight snow and unsafe travel conditions, QEGS will be closed today 19th Nov. Please check student and staff emails for further details.
Derbyshire police issue advice for driving in snow and ice
Derbyshire Police have issued the following advice for drivers on the roads this morning:
“We've all seen a poor motorist sliding along after a sudden cold spell, with even the most experienced of drivers getting caught out in the challenging conditions that snow and ice can present for road users.
“!or some new drivers, this may be your first winter as a car owner. If it is, it’s important to adapt your driving to the conditions of the road.
“If you drive a manual vehicle, pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch to avoid wheel-spin. You should also accelerate gently, use low revs, and change up to a higher gear as quickly as possible. Approach corners steadily, in as low a gear as possible and don’t touch the clutch unless it’s necessary, steer smoothly and avoid braking on bends.
“If you drive an automatic car our advice is similar. Drive slowly and anticipate corners and hills so that you can drop and raise your speed gradually. If you have a newer model of automatic car, check if you have a ‘snow mode’ or ‘winter driving mode’. You won’t be able to use engine braking in an automatic car, so it’s vital to reduce speed and brake gently.”
All drivers should also:
- Leave extra time before setting off on a journey to thoroughly defrost your vehicles, ensuring your windscreens and lights are completely clear, and to give yourself time to allow for slower driving conditions.
- Drive slowly and maintain safe stopping distances – in bad weather it can take ten times longer to come to a stop.
- Give more warning than usual to other drivers when turning, stopping or changing lane.
- If you happen to skid, steer gently into it and try not to brake or accelerate until you’re back in control.
- When driving uphill leave plenty of room in front or wait until it is clear so that you can maintain a constant speed.
- Check your tyres to ensure they have the legal tread required, tyres with less tread are more likely to lose grip with the road.
- Plan your route before leaving, check for delays and road closures and pack essentials in your car.
“Please have patience with other drivers and remember that you might be experienced in winter driving, but for others this could be their first time in snow and ice.”
Snake Pass closed both ways
Snake Pass is closed due to snow between A6013 / A57 (Ladybower Reservoir) Ladybower Reservoir and Hurst Road (Royal Oak
A5004 Manchester Road - Whaley Bridge closed
The A5004 Manchester Road both ways closed due to snow from B5470 Lower Macclesfield Road (Whaley Bridge) to A53 St Johns Road (Buxton).
Met Office weather warning
A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until 11am this morning.
The warning, which covers, Derbyshire says there may be:
- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- Some rural communities could become cut off
- Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible
