The Met Office has predicted a dry, sunny day for the East Midlands today (August 23).

Any patchy low cloud will quickly clear, and today is set to be fine and dry with spells of sunshine.

Highs of 26C for East Midlands today

This afternoon will become warm with a light southwesterly breeze.

Maximum temperature 26 °C.

This evening will be dry and sunny.

It could be cool in sheltered rural spots with a risk of isolated mist or fog patches.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.