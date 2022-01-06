High Peak snow: See real-time conditions on the area's roads with these webcams
Buxton and the High Peak is notorious for its climate so when the snow does fall, it’s important motorists are kept up to date with the current situation on the roads.
Luckily, there are a range of local webcams in operation, giving residents the chance to take a look and see the real time conditions on any routes they may need.
Here’s some suggestions to check, but please always abide by any road closures in force and drive carefully:
Road closures due to snow will be listed on the Derbyshire County Council snow page at https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/transport-roads/roads-traffic/road-maintenance/snow-info/latest-update/latest-snow-update.aspx.