High Peak snow: See real-time conditions on the area's roads with these webcams

Buxton and the High Peak is notorious for its climate so when the snow does fall, it’s important motorists are kept up to date with the current situation on the roads.

Thursday, 6th January 2022, 1:06 pm

Luckily, there are a range of local webcams in operation, giving residents the chance to take a look and see the real time conditions on any routes they may need.

Here’s some suggestions to check, but please always abide by any road closures in force and drive carefully:

Flash Bar Stores

Keep an eye on the conditions on the roads when it's snowing with these local webcams

HSL Site, Harpur Hill, Buxton

Buxton Weather, Harpur Hill, Buxton

The A537 Cat and Fiddle

Litton

Whaley Moor, Whaley Bridge

The Winking Man, A53 Leek Road

Road closures due to snow will be listed on the Derbyshire County Council snow page at https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/transport-roads/roads-traffic/road-maintenance/snow-info/latest-update/latest-snow-update.aspx.

