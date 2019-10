The Met Office say the weather in Derbyshire today will be mainly dry with sunshine.

A spokesperson for the Met office said: "It will be a chilly start, then mainly dry with sunshine, although isolated showers will continue in the east.

"It will be dry and clear overnight, with a slight ground frost."

The maximum temperature will be 12 °C.