Here's what today's weather is looking like

It will be a damp start today, moistly cloudy with some drizzle at first.

It will be a generally cloudy day across the region with a little drizzle at first. Starting misty with some fog patches, especially on the Derbyshire hills, but with a few brighter spells for a time in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 10 °C. It will be mostly cloudy night with some rain or drizzle in places. Low cloud and mist will become extensive again, with fog on the Derbyshire hills. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Monday will have a cloudy and misty start with drizzle in places, and with some more persistent rain spreading from the southwest during the day. Maximum temperature 10 °C.