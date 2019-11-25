Here's what the weather will be like in our region today

The miserable November weather is set to continue today.

Today will be a largely dull day with cloud covering high ground.

Outbreaks of rain are also expected, largely confined to the west at first, though spreading to most parts through the morning and becoming more persistent at times. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight will be cloudy and misty, with outbreaks of rain continuing for most through the night, though perhaps turning lighter and more patchy after midnight. Extensive low cloud will be covering high ground. Minimum temperature 8 °C.