Here's what the weather will be doing today in Derbyshire

The Met Office say the weather today will be chilly but bright in Derbyshire.

READ MORE: Appeal to Derbyshire's rural residents to consider horses when setting off fireworks

A spokesperson for The Met Office said: "After a chilly start it will be dry and often bright on Thursday with a chilly breeze blowing from the southeast.

"Cloud increasing through the afternoon, particularly towards the west."

READ MORE: Young woman died after falling from Derbyshire beauty spot, inquest hears

The maximum temperature will be 12 °C.