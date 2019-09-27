Here's what the weather will be doing in Derbyshire this weekend

The Met Office say there is going to be heavy rain and possible flooding this weekend in Derbyshire.

Although brighter spells will develop after a cloudy start further heavy showers will be coming in by late evening and a yellow weather warning has been issued from 6pm when heavy rains and floods are predicted until Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Met office said: "Easing through Saturday afternoon, cloud will thicken from the southwest later and it will be wet and windy overnight."

On Sunday it the rain will continue but will ease over night into Monday.