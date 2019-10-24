Here's what is happening with the weather today

Today it will be rather cloudy, with outbreaks of rain possible.

There will be a dull start with a mixture cloudier skies, mist or fog patches and outbreaks of drizzle. These will be clearing through the morning, but staying rather cloudy. There will be outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain then spreading north, before clearing to some late sunny spells. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight there will be a few showers possible through the evening, but soon clearing. Then it will be chilly with light winds and the odd mist or fog patch. Minimum temperature 6 °C.