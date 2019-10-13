Here is today's weather for Derbyshire

The Met Office say light showers that start the day will clear by the evening in Derbyshire.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Largely cloudy this morning with some rain or showers, perhaps locally heavy.

READ MORE: Derbyshire hotel and wedding venue to close doors by end of month



"Gradually turning drier and brighter through this afternoon and evening."

READ MORE: Man who smashed his way into ex-girlfriend's Derbyshire home, beat her and stabbed her is jailed - WARNING distressing images and video

The maximum temperature will be 17 °C.