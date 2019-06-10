Heavy rain could cause flooding in Derbyshire today, weather experts warn

Take care out there.
Take care out there.

Weather forecasters are warning of possible flooding in Derbyshire today because of heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for rain in the county between 4am and 11.59pm.

READ THIS: Breakdown on M1 between junctions for Derby and Nottingham

A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."