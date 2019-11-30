Freezing fog to descend on Derbyshire tonight as temperatures plummet to -2C

Freezing fog, cold wind and icy conditions are expected to continue this weekend, as temperatures drop as low as -2C in Derbyshire.

If you’re heading out on a Christmas party this weekend, you might want to add a few extra layers, as the region braces itself for more sub-zero temperatures overnight.

High pressure sweeping in from Iceland and Greenland will bring with it dry weather and clear skies tonight (November 30).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Isolated showers are possible, but generally tonight will be dry with long clear spells.”

It’s good news if you have plans for tomorrow, as the frost will clear to give way to sunny spells .

It will stay chilly though, with a maximum temperature of just 4°C forecast.

What is freezing fog?

When fog forms in sub-zero temperatures, water droplets in the air remain liquid. In the UK, we get freezing fog under clear skies and calm conditions.