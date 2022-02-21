Flooding closes three High Peak parks - with people warned to stay away

High Peak Borough Council has confirmed that Ashwood Park in Buxton, Whaley Bridge Memorial Park and Manor Park in Glossop are all currently closed due to flooding and high winds.

The council said: “We've had reports of people making special trips to these areas to take pictures of the water - for your own safety please do not visit these parks.”

A number of roads in the area are also closed today due to flooding, with reports of fallen trees across the High Peak.

Flooding in Ashwood Park, Buxton on Sunday. Photo - Angela Bowder