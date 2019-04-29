East Midlands braced for THREE MONTH HEATWAVE as ‘Spanish plume’ of hot air hits UK

Our region is braced for a three-month heatwave as forecasters predict soaring Bank Holiday temperatures thanks to a ‘Spanish plume’.

The 900-mile wide jet of hot air could bring warm weather which will last until July.

Ready for some sun?

Forecasters are predicting that temperatures could reach 26 °C in parts of Britain over the Bank Holiday weekend and that they could soar as high as 28 °C later on in May.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast is predicting higher-than-average temperatures lasting for the next three months.

The Sun Online reports that meteorologist Sarah Kent said: ‘The forecast is based on probabilities that are averaged over the whole three month period.

‘So it’s a little bit like odds on a horse race – it’s not saying other outcomes are not possible, but that on balance over the three months we are slightly more likely to have warmer than average conditions.

‘It’s not saying hot days, necessarily; it might be milder nights, for instance.’

However before the Spanish plume arrives, it will be a milder start in the East Midlands this week.

Forecasters are predicting sunny spells with light winds for the region today, with highs of 17 °C- though we could see temperatures as low as 1 °C tonight.

It is set to be sunny again tomorrow with temperatures remaining in the high teens.

