Derbyshire weather: Sunny weekend ahead for Derbyshire - including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Matlock and the Peak District

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Aug 2024, 14:16 BST
Derbyshire is set to see a sunny, warm weekend with temperatures over 20°C.Derbyshire is set to see a sunny, warm weekend with temperatures over 20°C.
September is around the corner, but summer will stay with us for a bit longer as Derbyshire has a lovely sunny weekend ahead.

Almost everywhere across the county, thermometers will show over 20°C, including 23°C in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Alfreton and Matlock.

Here is the full weather forecast for the next two days in Derbyshire:

Chesterfield

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 21°C of and lows of 14°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C

Dronfield

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 20°C of and lows of 13°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs 22°C of and lows of 15°C

Bakewell

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 21°C of and lows of 13°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C

Alfreton

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 21°C of and lows of 13°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C

Matlock

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 22°C of and lows of 14°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C

Buxton

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 19°C of and lows of 12°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 21°C of and lows of 14°C

