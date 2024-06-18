Derbyshire weather summer 2024: Here is when to expect sun and over 20°C – in Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Dronfield and the Peak District
After England experienced the coldest beginning of June since 2020, Derbyshire can finally hope for some summer-like weather.
While a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain is in place across the county today, sunny weather is set to follow later this week – with a warm weekend ahead.
Here is the weather forecast for Derbyshire and The Peak District for the upcoming week, according to the Met Office.
Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 19°C
Thursday, June 20 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 21°C
Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 22°C
Saturday, June 22 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 20°C
Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, with temperatures up to 21°C
Monday, June 24 – Sunny, changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures up to 23°C
Dronfield
Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 18°C
Thursday, June 20 – Cloudy, with temperatures up to 20°C
Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 21°C
Saturday, June 22 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 19°C
Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, with temperatures up to 20°C
Monday, June 24 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 22°C
Alfreton
Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 18°C
Thursday, June 20 – Cloudy, with temperatures up to 20°C
Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 21°C
Saturday, June 22 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with temperatures up to 19°C
Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, with temperatures up to 20°C
Monday, June 24 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 22°C
Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 19°C
Thursday, June 20 – Cloudy, with temperatures up to 20°C
Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 21°C
Saturday, June 22 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with temperatures up to 20°C
Sunday, June 23 – Sunny intervals, with temperatures up to 22°C
Monday, June 24 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 22°C
Bakewell
Wednesday, June 19 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening, with temperatures up to 18°C
Thursday, June 20 – Cloudy, with temperatures up to 20°C
Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 21°C
Saturday, June 22 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, ith temperatures up to 19°C
Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, with temperatures up to 20°C
Monday, June 24 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 22°C
Buxton
Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures up to 17°C
Thursday, June 20 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 18°C
Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 19°C
Saturday, June 22 – Cloudy, changing to sunny by early evening, with temperatures up to 17°C
Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, intervals changing to light rain by late morning, with temperatures up to 17°C
Monday, June 24 – Sunny, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 20°C
