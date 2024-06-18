Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire is set to finally see some summer weather – with temperatures expected to reach 23°C.

After England experienced the coldest beginning of June since 2020, Derbyshire can finally hope for some summer-like weather.

While a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain is in place across the county today, sunny weather is set to follow later this week – with a warm weekend ahead.

Here is the weather forecast for Derbyshire and The Peak District for the upcoming week, according to the Met Office.

Queen's Park in Chesterfield is a perfect place to catch some sun as Derbyshire is finally set for summery weather this weekend.

Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 19°C

Thursday, June 20 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 21°C

Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 22°C

Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, with temperatures up to 21°C

Monday, June 24 – Sunny, changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures up to 23°C

Dronfield

Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 18°C

Thursday, June 20 – Cloudy, with temperatures up to 20°C

Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 21°C

Saturday, June 22 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 19°C

Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, with temperatures up to 20°C

Monday, June 24 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 22°C

Alfreton

Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 18°C

Thursday, June 20 – Cloudy, with temperatures up to 20°C

Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 21°C

Saturday, June 22 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with temperatures up to 19°C

Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, with temperatures up to 20°C

Monday, June 24 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 22°C

Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 19°C

Thursday, June 20 – Cloudy, with temperatures up to 20°C

Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 21°C

Saturday, June 22 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with temperatures up to 20°C

Sunday, June 23 – Sunny intervals, with temperatures up to 22°C

Monday, June 24 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 22°C

Bakewell

Wednesday, June 19 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening, with temperatures up to 18°C

Thursday, June 20 – Cloudy, with temperatures up to 20°C

Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 21°C

Saturday, June 22 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, ith temperatures up to 19°C

Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, with temperatures up to 20°C

Monday, June 24 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 22°C

Buxton

Wednesday, June 19 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures up to 17°C

Thursday, June 20 – Sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures up to 18°C

Friday, June 21 – Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 19°C

Saturday, June 22 – Cloudy, changing to sunny by early evening, with temperatures up to 17°C

Sunday, June 23 – Sunny, intervals changing to light rain by late morning, with temperatures up to 17°C