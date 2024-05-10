The yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from 12 noon to 10 pm as heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to disruption and flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms as heavy showers and floods are expected this weekend.

The yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from 12 noon to 10 pm on Sunday as heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to disruption and flooding.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out late on Sunday morning or early afternoon. Some intense downpours are possible, giving up to 30 mm in less than an hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over two to three hours leading to surface water flooding.

Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional hazards in some locations.

The Met Office warns that there is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations of train and bus services.

The Met Office issued the following advice: “ Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do – consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter(such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.