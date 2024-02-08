Derbyshire snow: Live updates roads re-open while amber weather warning remains in place

The snow has now stopped falling in many places across Derbyshire, but conditions on the roads are still quite difficult.

The amber weather warning will stay in place until 6 pm tonight in West parts of Derbyshire including the Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne.

The yellow weather warning for snow will stay in place across Derbyshire until 6 am tomorrow (February 9).

The Met Office predicts that there is still a small chance of snowfall in High Peak later today, but the rest of the county should expect rain instead.