Derbyshire snow: Live updates roads re-open while amber weather warning remains in place
An amber weather warning is currently in place in West parts of Derbyshire including the Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne. A yellow weather warning for snow covers the rest of the county.
Many roads across the county are closed as driving conditions are getting more and more difficult.
No buses are currently running in Chesterfield as Hulleys of Baslow, Stagecoach and Trentbarton have all suspended their services in town until further notice.
Derbyshire County Council, Police and Fire and Rescue have urged residents to travel only if absolutely necessary and take extra care while walking and driving in the snow.
Bin update for Chesterfield residents
Chesterfield Borough Council tweeted: “Due to the weather we won’t be able to collect any more household bins today
“If your bin hasn’t been collected, please leave it out and we will try to collect this again tomorrow.”
Bin collection update
Derbyshire Dales District Council tweeted: ”BINS UPDATE | If we missed your scheduled collection today due to the road conditions please *leave out* your bins for collection.
“Our crews will be starting the catch-up first thing tomorrow - weather permitting - and working into Saturday.
“Thank you.”
Woman dies after crash involving car and lorry on busy Derbyshire A-road
Derbyshire Police were called just after 6.00am today to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A155 at Brierlow Bar, outside of Buxton
Emergeny Services attended, and the driver of the car was found to have suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and worsening weather conditions meant that the road has remained closed.
An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.
A-roads reopened
Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that they have reopened the following routes, which are now passable with care:
A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle
A53 Axe Edge
A5004 Long Hill.
Forecast for rest of today
The snow has now stopped falling in many places across Derbyshire, but conditions on the roads are still quite difficult.
The amber weather warning will stay in place until 6 pm tonight in West parts of Derbyshire including the Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne.
The yellow weather warning for snow will stay in place across Derbyshire until 6 am tomorrow (February 9).
The Met Office predicts that there is still a small chance of snowfall in High Peak later today, but the rest of the county should expect rain instead.
Drivers have been warned of melting snow and ice causing potential hazards on the roads later today and overnight.
Photos show Derbyshire covered in snow
Heavy snow and delays in Chesterfield
Drivers have been warned of heavy traffic and delays on A6175 Furnace Hill Road both ways from B6039 Chesterfield Road (Holmewood) to Market Street (Danesmoor) due to snow.
All Chesterfield buses cancelled
Trentbarton has suspended their Comet line in Chesterfield until further notice. The line currently is operating between Derby and Alfreton only.
This comes after Stagecoach and Hulleys of Baslow have cancelled all their services in Chesterfield.
It means no buses are currently running in Chesterfield.
Stagecoach cancells all Chesterfield buses
Stagecoach has now announced that all their Chesterfield services are cacnelled until further notice as the town is covered in snow.
Hulleys of Baslow cancells all services
Hulleys of Baslow have decided to withdraw all their buses until further notice due to adverse weather conditions and issued an apology for any inconvenience caused.