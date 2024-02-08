News you can trust since 1852
Derbyshire snow: Live updates as roads closed and drivers urged to travel only if ‘absolutely necessary’

Here are the latest weather updates for Derbyshire and the Peak District as amber weather warning is in place
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Feb 2024, 07:53 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 12:45 GMT
An amber weather warning is currently in place in West parts of Derbyshire including the Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne. A yellow weather warning for snow covers the rest of the county.

Many schools have announced closures and several roads are closed as driving conditions are getting more and more difficult.

Derbyshire County Council, Police and Fire and Rescue have urged residents to travel only if absolutely necessary and take extra care while walking and driving in the snow.

12:50 GMT

Drivers urged not travel as council issues statement

Derbyshire County Council has asked residents to stay at home if possible.

The latest statement issued by the council reads: "And the snow keeps on coming we are now starting to see road closures due to the white stuff. Please don't travel unless absolutely necessary, particularly in the Peak District."

12:40 GMT

Adult education centres closed

Derbyshire County Council has now closed its adult education centres in Buxton, Clay Cross, Eco Centre, Matlock and Shirebrook.

12:36 GMT

Council meeting cancelled

The Derbyshire Dales District Council's Community and Environment Committee was due to meet at 6 pm this evening. However, the council has now confirmed that the meeting will be cancelled due to snow as not enough members would be able to travel to make up a quorum.

12:33 GMT

Bin collections suspended

Derbyshire Dales District Council has announced that bin collections across the district will be suspended due to snow.

A spokesperson for the council said: "While we know that some areas of the district are having less snow than others, unfortunately, the area around Longcliffe - our waste and recycling depot - is not looking good right now.

"For the safety of crews and local people, we've therefore recalled all trucks to the depot. The situation is worsening and we have to ensure that all our crew members are able to get home safely after reporting back to Longcliffe.

"We'll do an assessment later on which of today's collection areas are still outstanding and work on a recovery plan. As always, your patience and understanding is appreciated."

12:29 GMT

Bolsover school closes

Bolsover school has also decided to close earlier to allow pupils to get back home safely. The statement issued by the school reads: "Due to inclement weather, The Bolsover School will be closed at 12:20. The emergency closures procedures will be followed and students will be sent home in accordance with the instructions provided."

12:26 GMT

More school closures follow

St Giles Church of England Primary School in Killamarsh and Tibshelf School have also now closed.

12:24 GMT

Brookfield school set to close

Brookfield Community School in Chesterfield will close its doors due to the snow as well. Pupils who have permission to leave the premises on their own will be dismissed at 1 pm.

12:19 GMT

Updated list of road closures

As driving conditions are more and more difficult, the list of road closures across the county grows.

The following roads have been recently closed: Macclesfield Main Road in Buxton, A6024 Holme Moss, Long Hill between Whaley Bridge to Buxton and A57, Snake Pass.

12:11 GMT

Drivers urged to stay at home as roads are 'treacherous'

Derbsyhire Police and Fire and Rescue have appealed to drivers to stay at home if possible as driving conditions are more and more difficult.

A spokesperson for Wingerworth and Rural Police SNT said: "Thinking of going for a drive? We really would advise you not to. If your engagement today is not important, stay at home and keep warm. The forecast is for sleet and rain later so hopefully, the snow will clear.

"The side roads are treacherous so if you do need to go out, stick to the main roads." 

11:56 GMT

More bus services affected by snow

Stagecoach has issued an update on bus services currently affected by snow.

Service 16 from Broomfield to Dronfield is currently able to run between Broomfield and Four Lane Ends near Cutthorpe only. This means buses are not able to reach stops between Four Lane Ends and Dronfield.

65 and 65a from Buxton to Meadowhall are cacnelled until further notice.

