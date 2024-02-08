Derbyshire snow: Live updates as roads closed and drivers urged to travel only if ‘absolutely necessary’

Derbyshire Dales District Council has announced that bin collections across the district will be suspended due to snow.

A spokesperson for the council said: "While we know that some areas of the district are having less snow than others, unfortunately, the area around Longcliffe - our waste and recycling depot - is not looking good right now.

"For the safety of crews and local people, we've therefore recalled all trucks to the depot. The situation is worsening and we have to ensure that all our crew members are able to get home safely after reporting back to Longcliffe.