Cold, sunny day forecast for Derbyshire

A cold, sunny day is forecast for Derbyshire today (December 1).

Although last night’s freezing fog has largely cleared, you’ll still need to wrap up warm, as temperatures are forecast to reach 5 °C.

Freezing fog is set to lift

The odd patch of fog may linger into the afternoon in a few spots.

Tonight will be dry with isolated fog or frost patches forming under mainly clear skies, with temperatures set to drop to -3 °C.

Looking forward to the week ahead, Monday will be a dry and bright start with a patchy frost. The afternoon will see spells of hazy sunshine in light winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and cloudy, especially across the hills.

Further cloud, with some rain is possible on Thursday, but overall next week should feel less cold.

