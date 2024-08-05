With summer finally arriving across Derbyshire, now is the perfect time to enjoy a sunny day out across the county.
Whether you’re looking for a scenic walk, a picturesque beer garden or a garden centre to browse, these are 52 of the places you should add to your list for the weekend – let us know if there’s anywhere you think we missed.
1. Places to visit this summer
These are some of the best places to visit on a sunny day out in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield
Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Junction, Chesterfield
One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre