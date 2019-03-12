WEATHER: Yellow weather warning in place for wind across East Midlands

A yellow weather warning is in place for most of the country as strong winds are expected today (March 12).

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and windy day with outbreaks of rain through the morning and into the early afternoon.

Rain and wind will ease off by the afternoon, with some late sunny spells possible, and feeling chillier than in the morning.

The maximum temperature is set to reach 9 °C.

Tonight is expected to be dry and clear, but turning cloudier and much windier, followed by a cold and very windy night with scattered showers throughout the night.

The minimum temperature could drop to 4 °C overnight

Yellow weather warning for wind - what to expect

The Met Office expects strong northwesterly winds today, with possible transport disruption.

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible