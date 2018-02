A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office.

A spell of rain, quickly turning to sleet and snow, will move southeast across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales. Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

As rain, sleet and snow clears Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight Monday, ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.