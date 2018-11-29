Weather warning for wind set for today

Today will be very windy - with wind speeds set to reach 50mph.

A yellow weather warning has been set my the Met Office.

Wind speeds will be at their highest around 11am today.

Rain will ease off around noon.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Wet and increasingly windy during the morning, with gales likely, mainly over hills and coasts. Rain will quickly become intermittent, giving way to brighter conditions but a few blustery showers in the afternoon, mainly in the west. Very mild. Maximum temperature 14 °C.