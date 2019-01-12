WEATHER: Patchy rain and wind across Derbyshire

Rain will clear southwards this morning (January 12) to allow bright or sunny spells to develop.

However, cloud will increase once again in the late afternoon, bringing some further outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Today is expected to remain mild but breezy throughout, with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

Tonight will see outbreaks of rain clearing to a cloudy but dry night.

Some further light rain and drizzle is possible across the northwest towards dawn, with wind increasing overnight.

The minimum temperature is set to reach 7 °C.