This is what the weather is looking like as we head into 2019.

After a cloudy start with some rain or drizzle on the hills, brighter weather with sunny spells will soon spread from the north, with perhaps the odd coastal shower later. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Mostly cloudy and breezy near the coast perhaps with the odd light shower.

Clear skies inland and light winds allowing a widespread sharp frost and freezing fog patches to develop. Minimum temperature -4 °C.