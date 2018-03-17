WEATHER ALERT: Derbyshire police issue warning for residents to only travel if necessary

Derbyshire police have warned people to only travel if necessary as an amber warning for snow and ice across the county comes into effect.

A force spokesman said: “We would advise people to only make necessary journeys and to be prepared for rapid changes in conditions.

“Locations across the county are expected to see up to ten centimetres of snow with the potential for 15cm on higher ground.

“Strong winds will add to the treacherous conditions with drivers having to navigate potential snow drifts and blizzards.

“The A57 Snake Pass is closed and multi-car accidents have been causing congestion on two major routes around Buxton; the A53 and the A515.

“Main roads – and secondary roads where possible - are being extensively gritted throughout the county in preparation.

“If you do intend to travel, please plan ahead and think about possible delays or disruptions.

“Keep an eye on the forecast and make sure you have warm clothing in the car, along with water, a shovel and a torch.

“Take care when driving during wintery conditions and if you see a road closed sign, don’t ignore it. If you continue to drive on a closed road and you have an accident, it may invalidate your insurance.”

