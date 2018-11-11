The Met Office has forecast a cool but dry and bright start, with some sunny spells in Nottinghamshire today (Sunday November 11)

If you're heading out to an Armistice Day service, take an umbrella, as it will become cloudy later in the morning, with some showery rain.

WEATHER: A wet morning but a bright afternoon across Derbyshire today

The rain should clear later to sunshine and isolated showers.

The maximum temperature today is set to reach 12 °C.

Tonight should be largely dry with clear spells overnight.

The temperature could drop to 4 °C.

Looking ahead to Monday, it will mainly be dry with sunny spells, but thundery showers are possible.