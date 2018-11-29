Watch stabbed Derbyshire Police dog Axle receive an award for his work

Derbyshire Police dog Axle has received an award is recognition of his actions in trying to apprehend a knife-wielding man who stabbed him three times

PD Axle who was stabbed three times by a criminal last July on High Street, Riddings, is now back on the beat and has already chased down several offenders.

Stabbed Derbyshire police dog back on the beat

PD Axle received a rosette and a bag full of treats at Derbyshire Polices Celebrating Achievement awards ceremony at Pride Park Stadium.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "His award is recognition of his actions in trying to apprehend a knife-wielding man who stabbed him three times."

He was injured while assisting police in High Street, Riddings, Derbyshire, on July 4.

'Stabbed' Derbyshire police dog receives toys and cards from well-wishers

Matthew Stretch, 28, of Plantation Road, Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of making threats to kill - against the two officers and a woman who he was banned from seeing due to a restraining order.

PD Axle is back on the beat.

He was jailed for six years and seven months.