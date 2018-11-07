Watch moment runner proposes to childhood sweetheart at Chesterfield half-marathon finish line

A New Tupton runner went home with a medal round her a neck and a ring on her finger after her childhood sweetheart proposed to her at the finish line of Chesterfield half-marathon.

When Claire Hamson, 34, and Gary Greatorex, 36, decided to take on the 13.1 mile feat for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, little did Claire know what Gary had in mind.

It's a 'yes!' result from Claire.

Claire said: “I had no idea whatsoever he was planning this. When we got to the end of the half marathon, I thought he was tying his shoe laces, but then I saw his big grin and the ring.

“We have been together for ten months and have been friends since we were kids.

“During the race, Gary was excited but kept checking that the ring was still there. He even texted my dad at mile ten to ask for permission, so he had to check his phone while running towards the finish line to make sure dad had said it was OK.”

Lucy Rathbone, community fundraiser for Bluebell Wood in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, said: “We were so pleased when we heard two of our runners had got engaged in such an amazing way.

The bride and groom to be after Gary popped the question.

“We’d like to thank them for running for Bluebell Wood families, and send them our huge congratulations.”

“We decided to run for Bluebell Wood as it’s an amazing charity that helps children and their families through really hard times,” added Claire.

“I’ve started to do a little bit of wedding planning, but Gary hasn’t thought past the proposal.”

READ MORE: Here’s how to get free parking in Chesterfield: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/business/here-s-how-to-get-free-parking-in-chesterfield-1-9432208?fbclid=IwAR2c2JznZl7uYKEsEvGhh3njhctdo6eODsb6bLyYdA-eH8vjqdBGBAjZ5Mw