Watch Derbyshire record-breaker Jack Reynolds' delight after he films scene for Hollyoaks for his 107th birthday

Derbyshire’s Jack Reynolds - who turned 107 at the weekend - has provisionally broken his fourth Guinness world record after he filmed a scene for Hollyoaks.

If Jack makes the final cut in an epsode of the Channel 4 soap later this year, he will officially be the oldest person to perform as a supporting artist in a TV show.

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the great-great grandfather was presented with a certificate by Guinness World Records adjudicator Mark McKinley.

Jack, of Hollingwood, said he was 'very proud' of his latest achievement and added that he had a 'really wonderful day' on the Hollyoaks' set.

Mr McKinley - who was there for the filming - said: "The team at Hollyoaks were very impressed with Jack's performance."

What's the secret to a long and happy life?

Jack, who turned 107 on Saturday, became the oldest person to get a tattoo at 104, the oldest to ride a rollercoaster at 105 and the oldest to take on a zip wire at 106.

With his latest challenge, Jack is raising money for Alzheimers Dementia Support and has himself donated £107 to the charity.

If you would like to back Jack, visit his JustGiving page.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."