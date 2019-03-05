Warning to Derbyshire vehicle owners as video shows suspect trying car doors

Officers in the Long Eaton area have shared a CCTV video of a suspect trying car doors.

The incident happened at around 4.15am on Sunday, February 27 where CCTV on Cleveland Ave, Long Eaton shows a man trying car doors.

One car was entered and searched, although nothing was stolen.(Picture posed by model)

Although not shown on the clip, one car was entered and searched, although nothing was stolen.

PCSO Samantha Abram from the team, said: “Although the image of the person is not that clear it does show him trying the car door.

“We often give advice to owners that they should secure vehicles and empty them of any valuables when left unattended and this clip shows why.

“Thieves will target the weakest target and this clip shows the suspect trying the car door and looking inside to try and find anything valuable to steal. If your vehicle is secure and emptied of any valuables you are less likely to become a victim of crime.

If you think you know who the person in the clip is, please make contact with Samantha using any of the following non-emergency contact methods and quoting reference number 19000111256:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org