Warning as sightseers flock to see hidden Derbyshire village - and become stuck in mud

Sightseers wishing to catch a glimpse of the Derbyshire village lost beneath Ladybower reservoir have been warned of the potential dangers after a number have become trapped in the surrounding mud.

Low water levels at the beauty spot in the Hope Valley have revealed the ruins of the village Derwent, which was flooded in 1943 to make way for the reservoir.

The lost village of Derwent is still visible and drawing the crowds.

People continue to flock to the area hoping to catch a glimpse of the remnants of the forgotten buildings, which include a church, village hall and manor house.

However, they are being warned not to venture on to the reservoir bed after multiple people have become trapped, including one man who became stuck in deep mud whilst inspecting the ruins before being eventually freed 30 minutes later by rescue teams.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team are now welcoming visitors to the area - but asking them to listen to safety warnings.

A team spokesperson said: "Posting on Facebook, they said: "There is some fascinating history that is being revealed in and around Ladybower currently.

The remains of the lost village.

"We can't ignore that it's popular, but do pay heed to the warnings - there have been multiple instances of people venturing on to the mud and getting trapped.

"Some of it is like 'rice pudding with skin on' - it looks solid but it's not. Come, see the ruins but stick to the shore."