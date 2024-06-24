Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A walker has been taken to the regional trauma centre after sustaining serious injuries.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were contacted to reports of someone having fallen from the top of Stanage Edge and having sustained serious injuries just at 11.45 pm on Friday, June 21.

Upon arrival, it was apparent the person was in a serious condition with multiple fractures and internal injuries.

The casualty was stabilised by team members and rapidly evacuated down to the road for onward transport to the regional trauma centre by ambulance.