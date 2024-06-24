Walker in hospital with serious injuries after falling from top of Stanage Edge in the Peak District
Edale Mountain Rescue Team were contacted to reports of someone having fallen from the top of Stanage Edge and having sustained serious injuries just at 11.45 pm on Friday, June 21.
Upon arrival, it was apparent the person was in a serious condition with multiple fractures and internal injuries.
The casualty was stabilised by team members and rapidly evacuated down to the road for onward transport to the regional trauma centre by ambulance.
Some Edale Mountain Rescue Team members then returned to base in the early hours to replenish kit and equipment ready for the next call.
