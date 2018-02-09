Volunteer to aid charity which supports veterans

SSAFA, the forces charity, has launched an urgent appeal for volunteers in the Derbyshire area to help with its work supporting the armed forces community.

The latest research by the charity, has found that more than two in five (41 per cent) veterans aged 25-to-45 have felt lonely, isolated, or suicidal since leaving the forces. With one in five (22 per cent) veterans stating that they would feel less lonely if they had a stronger support group.

Christine Cribb, head of volunteering at SSAFA, said: “Our research has highlighted just how many veterans are feeling lonely and isolated during that pivotal transition to civilian life.

“After all they have given us, we feel it is our duty to make sure that every veteran receives the help and support they need during this time.

“You can help SSAFA reach more veterans in Derbyshire by joining our network of dedicated volunteers.

“They have sacrificed a great deal for us, so now it’s our turn to support them.”

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This could include access to financial Visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612 to find out more information.