Video shows Beast from the East hitting Buxton a year ago today

This was the scene on Buxton Market Place a year ago today as the Beast from the East hit the area.

The town was hit by days of heavy snow, leading to travel disruption and school closures.

Days of heavy snow led to huge drifts like this one on Bench Road in Fairfield

Freezing temperatures and ice meant the closures and cancellations lasted for several days.

But in amongst all the chaos and cancellations, there was also lots of heartwarming tales of communities coming together to help each other out, health staff going the extra mile to get to patients, and businesses opening up their doors to help those who were stranded.

Thankfully, the weather this year is much better!