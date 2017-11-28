VIDEO: Police appeal for public's help over sexual assault

Officers investigating a sexual assault are appealing for the public's help.

A woman was walking along Queens Avenue, Ilkeston in the early hours of Sunday, November 26 when she was approached by a man.

Police.

The man dragged her across the road and sexually assaulted her.

The man was described as white, 5ft 7-9ins tall, of a slim build and was wearing a grey track suit.

Superintendent Tracy Harrison said: “We would like anyone that saw anyone acting suspiciously between 3am and 5am on November 26 to contact us.

“Do you CCTV or dash camera footage that may have captured any footage around these times? Have you had anyone staying with you recently who doesn’t live locally?

“We do not have an approximate age of the man as he approached the woman from behind, however if you think you know someone that fits the description contact us.

“Do you have any concerns about, or an idea who might be responsible? Have you noticed any discarded property or clothing in your garden or around your property?

“If the answer to any of the above questions is yes then please contact our officers.

“Whilst I do not want to alarm the public I would like to offer the following safety advice. If you are out on your own please be aware of your own surroundings, try not to wear headphones, do not walk in secluded areas, take a taxi when possible and always try and avoid walking home on your own.”

If you have any information please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 17000514655 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.