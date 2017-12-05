VIDEO & PICTURES: Pride of Buxton Awards 2017

There were smiles and sometimes tears, but it was a night to remember as the first Pride of Buxton Awards celebrated the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our community a better place.
It was a time of thanking those who think of others first - who fundraise in the face of adversity or who have given a lifetime to the people of Buxton - and making sure they know they are appreciated for all they do.
