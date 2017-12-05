Search

VIDEO & PICTURES: Pride of Buxton Awards 2017

There were smiles and sometimes tears, but it was a night to remember as the first Pride of Buxton Awards celebrated the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our community a better place.

It was a time of thanking those who think of others first - who fundraise in the face of adversity or who have given a lifetime to the people of Buxton - and making sure they know they are appreciated for all they do.

The winners of the first Pride of Buxton Awards night at the Devonshire Dome

The winners of the first Pride of Buxton Awards night at the Devonshire Dome