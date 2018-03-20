VIDEO & PICTURES: Derbyshire’s Shante loses hair for charity after alopecia diagnosis

A brave schoolgirl who was told she had alopecia at the age of 15 had her remaining hair shaved off for charity at the weekend.

Shante Langley, who is originally from Buxton but now lives in Chesterfield, underwent the head shave at Petite Maison on Old Road, Chesterfield, on Saturday.

Brave Shante Langley. Also pictured is Little Bo Chic hairdresser, Toni Gascoyne. Picture by Anne Shelley.

A raffle was held and money raised will help buy a secondary wig for Springwell Community College student Shante, who has her school prom later this year.

All other funds and Shante’s hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs free of charge to boys and girls who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

This JustGiving page has also so far raised more than £500 for the Little Princess Trust.

Shante’s mum Alison said: “We are so proud of Shante.

Shante before. Picture by Anne Shelley.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved on Saturday.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the raffle, thank you to everyone who’s helped us exceed our £500 target on the JustGiving page and thank you to Little Bo Chic and Style Loft for making Shante over.”

Alison also gave big thanks to Nikki Moore, manager at Trendco Wigs Nottingham, who arranged funding for Shante’s first wig and has also asked the generous teenager to do some modelling for her in the future.

Nikki said: “Shante is beautiful and one of the bravest young ladies I’ve met.”

Shante after. Picture by Anne Shelley.

On the day, Shante – whose uncles Blake and Luke also had their heads shaved to support her – was presented with two Y Not Festival VIP tickets.

And later she became a sister when Alison gave birth to Taylor Sybil Ollerenshaw at 12.41am on Sunday.

Alison said: “She arrived three weeks early – I think she wanted to be part of the excitement!”

Alopecia is estimated to affect about 15 in 10,000 people in the UK.

Brave Shante Langley. Also pictured is Little Bo Chic hairdresser, Toni Gascoyne. Picture by Anne Shelley.

For more information about the condition, click here.

And for more information about the Little Princess Trust, click here.

Brave Shante Langley. Also pictured is Little Bo Chic hairdresser, Toni Gascoyne. Picture by Anne Shelley.

Brave Shante Langley. Also pictured is Little Bo Chic hairdresser, Toni Gascoyne. Picture by Anne Shelley.

Brave Shante Langley. Also pictured is Little Bo Chic hairdresser, Toni Gascoyne. Picture by Anne Shelley.

Brave Shante Langley. Also pictured is Little Bo Chic hairdresser, Toni Gascoyne. Picture by Anne Shelley.