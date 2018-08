A video of a G4S driver locked inside his own van in Buxton has gone viral.

The footage, posted on Twitter by a man called Ian Parkes, shows the van parked on High Street yesterday with the alarm sounding.

Mr Parkes tweeted: "Most bizarre half hour of my life. Rescuing a G4S driver who’d locked himself in his own van. Best part was the copper who said “The future of policing is in the hands of G4S”."

The video has been shared more than 700 times and received almost 2,000 'likes'.