VIDEO: New life-saving defibrillator installed in Buxton

The first public access defibrillator in Buxton is now officially installed so it can save lives of people having cardiac arrest.

The machine is fitted to the outside of the Voluntary and Community Services Peaks and Dales on Eagle Parade on the Market Place and will serve all of Higher Buxton.

Trainer James Hornby puts Mayor Matt Stone through his paces watched by Malcolm Bradbury of the Lions Club and Emma Preece and Gill Geddes of Voluntary and Community Sevices

At the launch James Hornby, community response manger for East Midlands Ambulance Service in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, gave a demonstration on how to use it.

He said: “This is the first outside defibrillator in the town which will be available 24 hours a day seven days a week and that’s a great thing.

“The defib is in a locked case but should some go in to cardiac arrest every second counts and when you ring 999 they will give a code to unlock the cabinet and then take the machine to the person who needs it.

“Having this here will mean the right medical treatment can be administered before an ambulance gets there and potentially give a person a second chance at life.”

Mayor of the High Peak Matt Stone was at the launch and said he is glad the defibrillator is in a position to help people.

Gill Gedes CEO of VCS Peaks and Dales said: “This is a great asset to the community and one I hope won’t get used but I understand the need for it.

“It is well placed in an busy part of town with a lot of footfall with the Spring Fiar and the Carnival so should someone ever need it they will know where to find it.”

The money for the defibrillator was given to the charity by an anonymous donor but they did not want the machine to be inside but a public access one for the whole community to use.

Emma Preece, office facilitator coordinator for the charity said: “This has been a long time coming and I’m really pleased it is now here.

“The temperature controlled cabinet was funded by the Bingham Trust and they have been a great support so thanks must go to them.”

A representative from Buxton and District Lions was also there as the group is doing an ongoing project to bring more defibrillators outside and cover the cost of the temperature controlled boxes.

Lion Malcolm Bradbury said: “I hope this will raise awareness for other businesses who have life-saving machines inside which them as being ill isn’t a 9-5 thing so if we can move them outside it will help more people.”

To have a defibrillator moved outside please contact David Brindley on 07989 710832